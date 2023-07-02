3 Teams that could still give Matt Ryan a chance this season
By Nick Halden
1. San Francisco 49ers
Yes, the 49ers currently have Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy, and Trey Lance all three quarterbacks who aren't proven and have an injury history. If the script goes as it has for the 49ers over the past few seasons they will miss Jimmy G. and perhaps look for another veteran answer.
The last time that Matt Ryan was paired with the 49ers head coach Ryan won an MVP and the Falcons made the Super Bowl. While Ryan is no longer that version of himself there is no reason to believe that in San Francisco with a longer off-season to get healthy, he couldn't play close to that level on a great roster.
Outside of Philly, it is hard to see a team with close to as much talent as the 49ers, and while the team appears stacked at the position injuries and struggles wouldn't surprise any of the three. If San Francisco is struggling at the position early in the season reaching out to Matt Ryan would make a lot of sense considering what the duo accomplished the last time they were paired and the fact this team is consistently a quarterback away from a Super Bowl win.