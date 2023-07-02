3 Teams that could still give Matt Ryan a chance this season
By Nick Halden
2. Miami Dolphins
Watching Tua suffer a concussion remains one of the scariest things to happen on a football field in a year with plenty of somber moments to remind fans just how dangerous this game is. The Miami franchise and NFL fans across the league wants to see Tua stay healthy and be able to start for the full season for the Dolphins. However, the consistent injury issues are not only concerning but scary when it comes to Tua's health and life away from the football field.
If there is even a hint of forcible contact Miami is concerned about they should be expected to treat it with an overabundance of caution as they should. This opens the door for Ryan or another veteran to step in for a time for a team that has a great group of receivers and a team that competed in the playoffs with their third quarterback starting.
This Miami team started Skylar Thompson and gave the Bills a close and hard fought game that came down to the final snaps. If Matt Ryan were under center the Dolphins win that game and perhaps give the Bengals a far more difficult game than the Bills managed in the next round.
Hopefully, this situation doesn't happen for Ryan and Tua is able to stay healthy after a season of concerning injuries.