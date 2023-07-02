3 Teams that could still give Matt Ryan a chance this season
By Nick Halden
3. Arizona Cardinals
This is a match only if Matt Ryan is willing to play for a truly awful team that is going to be without a clear starting quarterback for much of the season. There are some solid young pieces on this roster but it is clearly going to be at least two years before they are ready to compete for a playoff spot again.
Ryan returning to the Cardinals doesn't make sense unless the veteran simply wants to extend his career starting for a team looking for a bridge option. Arizona could simply opt to tank as well not wanting to build around Murray and opt to chase one of next year's top quarterbacks in the draft.
However, if the Cardinals want a move to sell the fanbase on adding a veteran quarterback until Murray returns would qualify. This is a move that Ryan shouldn't make but speaks to the lack of landing spots and how few teams there is a true path left for Ryan to start on.