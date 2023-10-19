3 Teams that would benefit from signing Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons franchise quarterback Matt Ryan joined the CBS booth this past off-season after a failed season with the Colts. Despite walking away from the game rumors have been around Ryan considering the quarterback made it clear that he wasn't retiring but simply walking away for the moment.
It made sense for Ryan to take a break whether or not he was going to resume playing. Each of the past two seasons Matt took an unhealthy level of punishment behind leaky offensive lines that hurt Ryan's level of play.
While there was regression from Matt and concerning turnovers the veteran's career suggests in the right situation he could still have a positive impact.
There is going to be some speculation that this could be the Atlanta Falcons considering the level of play the team has gotten from Ridder. However, Arthur Smith is far too proud to ever consider going back to the player the team moved on from. Ryan isn't an option for the Falcons this season is sink or swim with Desmond Ridder.
With this in mind, let's look at the most likely landing spots for Ryan if the quarterback does opt to come out of the booth and play at some point this season.