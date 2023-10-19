3 Teams that would benefit from signing Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan
By Nick Halden
1. New York Jets
The Jets are the surprise of the NFL finding a way to a 3-3 record with a brutal schedule despite losing Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was the story of the off-season for the Jets and didn't manage to make it through a quarter before forcing the team to turn back to Wilson.
Wilson has played better but still is far from a consistent or productive NFL quarterback. Rodgers should be out for the year despite his sideline appearances and unusually fast recovery. Aaron being on the field this season would be a mistake for a team that needs to allow the veteran time to completely heal and work his way back into the lineup next year.
Matt Ryan is a far better quarterback than Wilson and gives the Jets some veteran leadership if they are serious about making a playoff push. This is a team with solid weapons and a simple playbook whose path to winning is scoring 17-20 points and counting on their defense.
While the Jets seem content to let Wilson continue to develop it is a mistake not to consider a clear upgrade in Matt Ryan. With Ryan, the Jets are an interesting wildcard contender capable of beating anyone on the right day on their defense.