3 Teams that would benefit from signing Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan
By Nick Halden
2. Cleveland Browns
This one clearly isn't going to happen for a team that is a quarterback away from being a scary playoff threat. If you need evidence of what they are capable of look at what just happened to the 49ers unstoppable offense when they played this team. P.J. Walker led the Browns offense and the Browns put away the 49ers for the first time this season.
Deshaun Watson was one of the worst quarterbacks on the field when he was healthy and now is dealing with an odd injury situation. Cleveland has spent far too much time and money on Watson to go out and sign a veteran like Ryan or Carson Wentz but they should.
Either player even with their issues is a clear upgrade over Watson and gives this team a better chance. No Nick Chubb and their 3rd quarterback of the season and this team beat the best team in the NFC.
Put Ryan under center for the Browns and let him run this offense and this team would be a threat to the Chiefs, Bills, and whoever else ends up at the top of the league by season's end. Cleveland won't do it but there is zero question that they should.