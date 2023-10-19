3 Teams that would benefit from signing Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan
By Nick Halden
3. Buffalo Bills
The path for the Bills to make it to the Super Bowl and finally beating the Chiefs or Bengals in a meaningful game this season is simple. Josh Allen has to play hero ball and consistently put himself in harm's way for this offense to function at a high level.
It makes no sense at this point in Allen's career the Bills cannot take more pressure off the quarterback and find a consistent level of production. Despite the concerns of injury there simply isn't another path to this offense playing at a high level.
Yes, it will result in big turnover games and an ugly loss or two but it also at its best can beat any team in the league. For the Bills, the reason for interest in Ryan is simple a capable backup plan if Allen were to suffer an injury.
For Ryan, it is one last shot at a ring and helping this offense from the bench. No offense to Kyle Allen but it is hard to see this team being anything close to capable of Allen goes down at all this season.