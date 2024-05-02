3 teams who deserve more first-round criticism than the Atlanta Falcons
These three teams should be receiving more criticism for what they did in the first round than the Atlanta Falcons.
The Denver Broncos deserve more criticism than the Falcons
As one of the most overrated coaches, Sean Payton continues to make weird decisions.
Drafting Bo Nix in the first round was a big mistake because of Nix's low ceiling and the fact that this is a team that needs to add capital for the future, not insert a quarterback into a situation where he won't have much help for the next few years.
Nix does not have the ceiling that Michael Penix Jr. does. To me, this league is all about finding a quarterback who has the potential to be a top-five player in the league. Nix is not that, he is someone who can be a mid-tier guy for a team who isn't going to be a needle-mover.
The Broncos needed to add more capital for the future so they should have traded down. I think their approach to the draft deserves more negative attention than the Falcons' approach.