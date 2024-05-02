3 teams who deserve more first-round criticism than the Atlanta Falcons
These three teams should be receiving more criticism for what they did in the first round than the Atlanta Falcons.
The Las Vegas Raiders deserve more criticism than the Falcons
The fact that the Atlanta Falcons are drawing more criticism for trying to get the quarterback position right than the Las Vegas Raiders are for doing nothing is just astounding.
The Raiders went into the draft with one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL, and they exited it with the worst quarterback situation in the NFL.
While I like Brock Bowers there is nothing he can do to get himself the ball—just ask Kyle Pitts—and they drafted TE Michael Mayer early in the second round last year.
The Raiders had to get a quarterback even though they were sitting behind all the QB-needy teams. They should have taken a big swing and traded up to draft one of the top prospects.
Now, they will go into the season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their quarterbacks. Minshew can be decent but we have never seen him be a consistent starter.
I truly don't understand how the Atlanta Falcons can be bombarded with criticism after you take a look at how things went for the Las Vegas Raiders.