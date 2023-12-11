3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Desmond Ridder in brutal loss
By Nick Halden
1. The turnover struggles are here to stay
If the Atlanta Falcons could correct Desmond Ridder's turnover issues it would be fixed in year two this late into the season. You can question some late calls or be frustrated with the normally clutch Younghoe Koo, however, this game boiled down to nine points.
That is the number that Tampa scored on Ridder's mistakes during this game. The fumble for the safety and the interception that was converted into a touchdown inside the ten. This game would have come down to a field goal try for Atlanta or been put out of reach altogether if the Falcons could just take away one of those mistakes.
This doesn't count a fumble that Ridder recovered himself and an interception that was called back. Arthur Smith's schemes are frustrating but Desmond's mistakes are completely on the quarterback. You need the maturity to know that you cannot stare down Bijan or you have to let the ball go backed up in your own endzone. Both were mistakes that were typical of Desmond's game and this team couldn't afford them due to the injuries that continued to pile up. Take away the safety or the interception and Atlanta wins this game.