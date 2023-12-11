3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Desmond Ridder in brutal loss
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond Ridder made clutch plays and gave Atlanta a chance
Whether it was the touchdown run, throw to Drake London, or the nice throws in the final drive to give the team a chance Ridder was clutch late. Atlanta lost this game due to his mistakes but when they had to have it Ridder put together a drive and this offense came alive.
This is what is so frustrating about the Desmond Ridder experience for the Atlanta Falcons. Our first point clearly stated why Ridder was the reason that Atlanta lost this game. In the very next, however, we must give Desmond credit for his clutch play and bringing his team back.
Atlanta had a late lead and simply needed one more defensive stop. The problem being that the defense was injury-ravaged and gassed from buying time for Arthur Smith's offense to come alive. Desmond Ridder made some great plays that looked to be those of a franchise quarterback. Those came, however, after they had been put in a hole because of Ridder's mistakes.
This is yet to cover Ridder's early miss to Bijan for what could have been a wide-open touchdown. The Ridder rollercoster continues for the Falcons now tied in the NFC South.