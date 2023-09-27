3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Desmond Ridder in week 3
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder's ball protection has regressed
Even if you want to blame the game-ending fumble on the terrible pass protection we have seen far too many turnover chances over the last three weeks. Ridder was supposed to be an elite player when it comes to preventing turnovers and despite the stats that simply hasn't been the case. Desmond has one fumble lost and an interception on the season but should have four at the very least.
Yet again in this game, Ridder stared down a defender and launched the ball directly into the hands for what should have been an interception. We watched this happen twice against the Packers in what should have been a three-interception day.
Ridder doesn't have one elite trait he is supposed to win by consistently protecting the football and making the right decisions. Desmond has to win at his position in the same way that Matt Ryan did not rely on one elite ability but manipulating the defense and being a great distributor.
So far Ridder has been anything but with only one interception not telling the story of how often the ball has been put in harm's way. The biggest issue with this is the fact the ball is being put in harms way consistently without the offense stretching the field.