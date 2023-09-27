3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Desmond Ridder in week 3
By Nick Halden
2. Ridder looked like Mariota in clutch time after delivering in week two
The biggest defense of Desmond Ridder was simplistic with the thought being the quarterback is simply going to be an upgrade over Marcus Mariota. It is hard to imagine the Falcons getting anything but better in the passing game than they were a year ago. Three games into the season and that simply hasn't been the case.
Depending on your perspective on Ridder it is easy to argue either side. The positive spin would be the game-winning drives against the Packers and an impressive comeback that Mariota couldn't have been a part of. The flip side of that is pointing out why the Falcons were down so big in the first place and the clutch miss to Drake London in week three.
That is a throw an NFL quarterback has to make and a perfect example of the layups that Mariota so often missed for the Falcons. It was fourth down and the game was on the line and Atlanta's quarterback couldn't give an open Drake London even a chance to make the play.
Ridder still needs more time to be evaluated but this game and that play in particular are foreboding heading into week four.