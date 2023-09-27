3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Desmond Ridder in week 3
By Nick Halden
3. Desmond Ridder never adjusted to the pass rush
No quarterback is going to have a great deal of offensive success with the rush that Ridder dealt with on Sunday. However, it is also fair to point out that a quarterback who is able to hang into that game hits throws that Ridder missed and hangs in the game late with clear adjustments that could have been made.
We watched Matt Ryan play his final season with Jalen Mayfield and Kaleb McGary both directing traffic straight into the quarterback. Outside of the Cowboys and Patriots games Ryan consistently found a way to keep his team alive in the game working around terrible pass protection.
While you don't expect these adjustments and level of play for Ridder this early in his career the point is a franchise quarterback finds a way to at least make a handful of plays. Desmond was clearly thrown off his game and unable to settle back in and make the few plays that were there for the taking.
It is also worth noting here that in Ryan's final season, his best weapons were a rookie Kyle Pitts, Russell Gage, and Tajae Sharpe. Matt deserved far more appreciation not only for his career but the production he managed in his final season with the franchise.