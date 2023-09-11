3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Desmond Ridder in week one
By Nick Halden
1. It was Atlanta's pass protection that was non-existent early on
Say what you will about Ridder's first-half performance but objectively it is hard to argue Desmond had many chances to make plays. While the game plan was adjusted for the second half early on Kaleb McGary morphed into Jalen Mayfield in pass protection ushering Brian Burns into the backfield. Burns is an elite pass rusher but Kaleb was unable to buy Ridder enough time to have a chance to make any type of play.
Drew Dalman was questionable early as well for the Falcons with both players struggling in pass protection. A unit that often gave Marcus Mariota plenty of time to stare down his receivers last season didn't offer the young starter the same courtesy.
This was a change of roles from what we expected going into this game. Carolina's offensive line looked lost throughout the preseason. While Atlanta's pass rush got home when they needed to make plays in the second half it was Ridder running for his life and not given a chance to get in an early rhythm.
Regression for both Kaleb McGary and Drew Dalman is a bit of a concern after strong 2022 seasons from both players.