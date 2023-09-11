3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Desmond Ridder in week one
By Nick Halden
3. Ridder was accurate in very limited chances
Ridder finished the game 15/18 for 115 yards and a touchdown on the day. The production was hurt early by two negative plays including a tipped pass that Ridder caught himself before going down well behind the line of scrimmage.
Despite the concerning lack of production in the passing attack, there were some positive takeaways in the great throw to Kyle Pitts and chemistry with Mack Hollins. The flip side of this is the fact that these were the only two non running backs to catch a pass from Desmond on Sunday.
While this is a concern there wasn't a lot put on tape on Sunday that is a concern from the Atlanta quarterback. The issue was the play calling and Atlanta's need to encourage Ridder to push the ball down the field once they solved the protection issues.
Desmond continued the trend from last season of not putting the ball in harms way with the only risky throw being the game-winning one to Kyle Pitts. Those are the types of plays that Atlanta must push from more of from their second-year quarterback heading into week two.