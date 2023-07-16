3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Mariota in Netflix docu-series
By Nick Halden
1. Netflix did right by Marcus Mariota but not always the Atlanta Falcons
It makes sense if you're making a docu-series on NFL quarterbacks to go out of your way to present everything in a positive light. Blaming a quarterback or showing the worst moments from the season isn't going to make it an enticing venture for potential future seasons.
This was the case with Mariota when it felt at times as if the veteran quarterback was being asked to carry a terrible Atlanta roster. While this wasn't the case part of the story felt as if Marcus was attempting to overcome Atlanta's roster and doing all he could to carry the team.
While the last bit of that is true the problem is Mariota's best didn't promote winning football and at times it feels that this was lost in the series. It is completely understandable not to want to paint a quarterback in a very negative light but the series could have done a better job showing Mariota's struggles and how often Atlanta made plays and Mariota couldn't take advantage.
For those that simply watched the doc and didn't see the Atlanta Falcons with Mariota under center in 2022 it doesn't tell the full story.