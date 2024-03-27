3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should expect with new tackling changes
By Nick Halden
2. The injuries won't go down they will simply change
If you're an undersized defender you now have two choices avoid tackling or go for the legs. Safeties and corners are not going to be able to take down the league's powerful receivers and backs any other way. You cannot play them head-on on you will get run over and embarrassed. If you're running to make the tackle from behind these players are more than powerful to drag you and add you to a highlight you don't want to be a part of.
This leaves the choice for undersized guys to either now avoid tackling or go for the legs. This isn't to suggest any dirty intention simply pointing out the obvious of this rule. The NFL is likely to see just as many injuries but from a new cause.
Consider the injury that Kyle Pitts suffered two seasons ago against the Chicago Bears. An undersized player dove for Kyle's legs having no interest in taking him on up top. It was a tackle that was frowned upon by Atlanta Falcons fans as a possible dirty play.
Get ready to see a lot more of these types of injuries from corners and safeties that now are left with one path to making a play to get much bigger players to the ground.