3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans want to see from Desmond Ridder this preseason
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons preseason will kick off on Friday with the team wrapping up a week of practices by playing the Miami Dolphins. The game will offer Atlanta fans their first look at a new look coaching staff and rebuilt roster. While a lot of the focus is going to be on Desmond Ridder there is little Ridder could do to lose the starting job barring a complete disaster from the second-year quarterback.
Atlanta is moving into the season with Desmond as their starter and will give him every chance to prove to be the long-term answer they believe him to be. This makes the preseason for Ridder somewhat irrelevant as a chance to try different things and grow comfortable within the offense.
It isn't until the first weeks of the season that we will have an idea of Ridder's ceiling and what he is capable of within this offense. That doesn't mean, however, that there aren't specific parts of Ridder's game to keep a close eye on.
While they have been somewhat highlighted in camp let's take a look at three things in particular Falcons fans should be watching for from their new starting quarterback throughout preseason action.