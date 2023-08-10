3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans want to see from Desmond Ridder this preseason
By Nick Halden
1. Chemistry with Atlanta's new additions
Desmond Ridder and Drake London instantly showed chemistry in Ridder's first four starts last season and clearly gave reason to believe London will be a great first option. Ridder showed some chemistry with MyCole Pruitt as well though the tight-end is now likely the third or fourth option at his own position.
Kyle Pitts isn't technically a "new addition" but Desmond Ridder was never given the chance to play with the star tight end last season after a Bears defender took a dirty shot and ended Kyle's season. Pitts is joined by Mack Hollins, Bijan Robinson, Scotty Miller, and Jonnu Smith in a list of players you hope to see Ridder form some connection with.
While it is the preseason and we will be dealing with a bland playbook Ridder still needs to work on chemistry with Atlanta's new additions. Pitts and Robinson are obviously at the top of this list though there is reason to wonder how much either player will appear in preseason action.
Hollins and Smith are both secondary options that will consistently be on the field for Atlanta while Miller's role is still up for debate. Regardless, Ridder has a myriad of new targets to learn and with camp now behind him continuing to build that chemistry in these dress rehearsals is paramount.