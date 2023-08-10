3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans want to see from Desmond Ridder this preseason
By Nick Halden
2. Improved accuracy on the deep ball
Using Ridder's struggles in camp to prove a point about what the quarterback is or isn't is missing the obvious. Camp interceptions, misses, and struggles are normal for young quarterbacks or even established veterans that are getting back into shape.
Fans overreacting to Ridder missing on deep balls or hitting his throws consistently are way overvaluing practice throws. Camp is all about getting into shape and on the same page with your offensive weapons. Misses and inconsistency are to be expected and part of the growth process for a young quarterback.
This isn't to say, however, that the team doesn't want to see marked improvement from Ridder as the preseason wears on. One area in particular to watch is Ridder's deep ball and show the ability to force the defense to respect Atlanta's run game.
With Kyle Pitts, Scotty Miller, and Drake London this team should have zero problems throwing the ball deep if Ridder can show a level of accuracy. While the preseason is unlikely to feature a lot of deep throws there should be a handful of opportunities for Ridder to put on tape and improve.