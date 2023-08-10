3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans want to see from Desmond Ridder this preseason
By Nick Halden
3. Continue to take care of the football
The one inarguably positive part of Ridder's final four starts of the season was the fact the quarterback took care of the football at a high level. Ridder was a better passer than Mariota but without the consistent interceptions or Mariota's elite ability to put the ball on the turf.
If the Falcons are going to win games consistently with Desmond Ridder the quarterback must be a point guard who limits turnovers and sets up his playmakers at a high level. That is all Arthur Smith needs from his quarterback to be able to force the defense to respect the pass enough to control the clock with the run.
Cordarrelle Patterson and Bijan Robinson are both great receiving options as well allowing Atlanta to run a great screen game if Arthur Smith is able to work it into the offense consistently. The only concern should be if London or Pitts suffer an injury and force the Falcons to rely on depth at receiver that simply doesn't appear to be there at this point in the season.