3 Things Desmond Ridder must do to save his Atlanta Falcons tenure
By Nick Halden
3. Give Atlanta a chance to win in the first round of the playoffs
The most likely path for the Atlanta Falcons right now is winning the NFC South and winning the right to be smacked by Dallas in the first round. If the current projections hold the Falcons will host the Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs. They are clearly a team that enjoys blowing out lesser rosters and the Falcons qualify as such.
Despite this Desmond Ridder must find a way to allow his team to hang around. Ridder is going to be leaned on if the Falcons make it to the playoffs based on the offenses they may face. As good as the Atlanta defense has been they will be facing their toughest task of the season.
Ridder is going to be asked to throw the ball early and often to keep his team in the game. This gives the game potential to completely swing opinions on the quarterback or to end his hopes of competing for the starting role. Winnning a playoff game is a lot to ask with the potential matchups. However, Ridder looking capable and giving his team a chance is a fair expectation at this point of his career.