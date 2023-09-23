3 things Desmond Ridder needs to improve on as the Falcons quarterback
Desmond Ridder has guided the Atlanta Falcons to a 2-0 record in 2023 but there are still some things he needs to improve on if he wants to take the next step
Things Falcons QB Desmond Ridder needs to improve on after solid start
Desmond Ridder was given a vote of confidence by the Atlanta Falcons throughout the offseason. While he was able to lead his team to a 2-2 record over his four games as a rookie, there were still questions that we all had about Ridder.
Ridder has opened up the season by leading his team to two wins over the first two weeks, which is all we can ask for.
To begin the season, against the Carolina Panthers, Ridder did what was asked of him. He didn't blow up the stat sheet but rather had an efficient game going 15 of 18 for 115 yards and one touchdown.
His second game, against the Green Bay Packers, was a different story. He put up better numbers with 237 passing yards, one touchdown, 39 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. However, he didn't complete over 60% of his passes as he went 19 for 32 with one interception.
There have been a lot of things to like about Ridder moving forward. He is a leader, he has command of his team, he distributes the ball, he isn't careless with the football, and best of all, he is a winner.
With that being said, here are some things the Falcons QB still needs to improve on moving forward.