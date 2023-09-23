3 things Desmond Ridder needs to improve on as the Falcons quarterback
Desmond Ridder has guided the Atlanta Falcons to a 2-0 record in 2023 but there are still some things he needs to improve on if he wants to take the next step
1. Desmond Ridder needs to get into rhythm earlier in games
The biggest thing that comes to mind when critiquing Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is how he tends to slog through the beginning of games before catching fire in the second half or the fourth quarter.
Last season, he didn't make the big-time throws until later in the game and just struggled to move his team down the field in the first half.
This year, things have been better but it definitely is still a problem. In week one, the offense did not score until the second quarter with a touchdown and then only managed a field goal in the third quarter. Then in the fourth, Ridder led his offense to 14 points which put the game on ice when it really should have happened earlier.
In week two, he threw an interception early and just seemed out of sync. He had a phenomenal pass to Jonnu Smith but the offense, once again, didn't have any consistency until the fourth quarter.
So far this year, Ridder has led his offense to two touchdowns in the first three quarters of each game combined, and four touchdowns in the two fourth quarters.
If he is going to light on fire for a quarter then the fourth is when to do it but getting into rhythm early in games and sustaining it is what we all want.