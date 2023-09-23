3 things Desmond Ridder needs to improve on as the Falcons quarterback
Desmond Ridder has guided the Atlanta Falcons to a 2-0 record in 2023 but there are still some things he needs to improve on if he wants to take the next step
3. Desmond Ridder needs to use his legs more
One thing that was most disappointing in week one was the lack of Desmond Ridder using his legs to pick up yards. He had one rush for negative one yard.
Thankfully, things picked up in week two as he started to run around the field. He nearly had 40 rushing yards and had a touchdown on the ground Sunday which is something that needs to continue. Making defenses respect the legs of Ridder will give an extra second to Bijan Robinson or Tyler Allgeier when they take the handoff.
Again, I liked that Arthur Smith took advantage of the legs of Ridder. Without his legs, the Falcons likely would have lost to the Packers.
So, Smith certainly needs to keep calling read options but when things aren't open on pass plays, Ridder needs to scramble and pick up some yards using his legs. He has done this a few times, to his credit.
Overall, it looks like the Falcons have themselves a good one with Desmond Ridder. He has a ton of passion and will do whatever it takes to win a game. It is impressive what he has been able to do so far.