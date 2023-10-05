3 Things for Atlanta Falcons fans to be excited about despite losing streak
By Nick Halden
1, Bijan Robinson was the right choice for the Atlanta Falcons
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons could have benefitted from adding Jalen Carter to the defensive interior. However, four weeks into the season it is clear that the defensive line is one of Atlanta's best attributes and a clear reason they have been able to hang in all four games deep into the second half despite a struggling offense.
A struggling offense that wouldn't have moved the ball whatsoever the last two weeks without rookie Bijan Robinson. Robinson clearly fueled each of Atlanta's wins on offense and was the one fun part of Atlanta's unit each of the last two weeks.
Anytime that Bijan touches the football you feel that you have a chance to see something you haven't before. Robinson is explosive and creating positive plays despite the whole defense staring at the rookie knowing he is Atlanta's only answer and they have no reason to fear the passing game.
Whether it is Ridder adjusting and vastly improving or the team making a quarterback change it is fun to imagine what Robinson could accomplish in a balanced offense where the defense was actually required to respect the passing game. Despite the challenge, it is clear Atlanta made the right choice taking Bijan Robinson.