3 Things for Atlanta Falcons fans to be excited about despite losing streak
By Nick Halden
2. Ryan Nielsen is going to help keep Atlanta in games late
Part of what was so frustrating about the losses to the Lions and the Jaguars is that the Falcons had a chance late into the game. Despite Desmond Ridder turning the ball over in London and the obvious lack of rest the defense hung in late against Trevor Lawrence and a very talented offense giving their team every chance to dig their way out of an early hole.
This defense has a chance to be an elite unit if they had an offense that could stay on the field long enough to give them rest. Despite the recent struggles this unit is going to only get better with the defensive line learning to play together and Jeff Okudah seeing his snap count increase each week.
Atlanta's defense is good enough to give the team a chance to win each and every week especially when you consider the quarterbacks the team will be facing each week. If there is one concern for the Atlanta defense it is a familiar one with the lack of snaps being an obvious worry. Still, the defense is greatly improved and shown enough to believe that this unit is going to give the Falcons a chance every week even if Ridder continues to start.