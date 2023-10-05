3 Things for Atlanta Falcons fans to be excited about despite losing streak
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta still is in the driver's seat in a wide open NFC South
Let's go ahead and rule out the Carolina Panthers and focus on the Saints and Bucs heading into week five. The NFC South is wide open for all three teams with the Bucs having a one game lead and the Falcons having the division record over the Saints for the time being. With Desmond Ridder, the Falcons were a Drake London fumble away from beating the Saints and beat the Bucs.
There are two games left against each of these teams with Atlanta trailing for the division lead by only a game. Atlanta's fate is obviously completely in their own hands moving into week five and simply need to take care of business within the division to win the NFC South and make their first playoff appearance since 2017.
The quarterback position and offensive struggles remain a concern but the Saints' offense is a mess as well and regression seems inevitable for Baker and the Bucs. If you're the Falcons this division is still well within reach after a two-game slide and your best football should still be ahead of you.