3 Things Ridder must do to win the Atlanta Falcons starting job in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Be one of the main reasons the Atlanta Falcons make the playoffs
Desmond Ridder can't simply be along for the ride if the Atlanta Falcons quarterback wants to win the starting job. Last Sunday's game had one great throw, one good throw, and two terrible turnovers. Atlanta beat the Saints because of their rushing attack and a Jessie Bates-led defense. There isn't any rational Falcons fan who believes the team won that game because of Desmond Ridder.
When your quarterback has as many harmful plays as impressive ones it isn't often a recipe for success. For Ridder to win the starting job moving forward this has to change. Atlanta has to make the playoffs and Ridder cannot simply be along for the ride. The quarterback needs at least 3-4 games like the one we watched in Houston. Free of killer turnovers and the quarterback clearly being the reason the team is winning.
Ridder needs to be a driving force for this offense and not simply a point guard who hands off the ball and makes 2 or 3 plays a game. This isn't likely for the second-year quarterback but it is a necessity in the final six games for Ridder to have a chance to retain his spot.