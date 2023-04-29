3 Things that drafting Bijan Robinson changes for the Atlanta Falcons
1. Desmond Ridder's path to success is far easier
Playing quarterback in this version of Arthur Smith's offense is as easy as the position can possibly get. This is evidenced by the bar for Marcus Mariota being 150-passing yards and making wide open throws with consistency. If Ridder can do both of these things the Falcons are going to win a lot of games in the 2023 season.
There is the obvious with Robinson making Ridder's life easier as a number one back that will give Atlanta arguably the best rushing attack in the NFC. What is being missed is how great of a receiver Robinson is as well as offering Ridder a consistent outlet out of the backfield.
Allgeier is a capable pass catcher for a running back but Robinson has a receiver-level ability and will bring Atlanta's screen game to life. Putting a combination of Patterson, London, Pitts, Robinson, and Hollins on the field should make Ridder's job of finding the mismatch or open receiver even easier in a simple offense.
The only concern for the Falcons is the lack of a clear second option at receiver. Something the team could now rarely need with the addition of Robinson.