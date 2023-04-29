3 Things that drafting Bijan Robinson changes for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Atlanta should strengthen their receiver depth with Cordarrelle Patterson
A season after finishing with huge numbers both as a receiver and a running back Patterson was primarily used out of the Atlanta backfield in 2022. This was understandable based on the early lack of options at the position and Mariota's inability to get the ball to Atlanta's best pass catchers already.
Now, however, with Robinson in the backfield, the Falcons have the ability to line up Patterson at receiver far more often. Patterson had 548 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns as a pass catcher with Matt Ryan at quarterback in the 2021 season.
While these numbers will go down a bit with the addition Atlanta has made at receiver and tight-end Patterson finishing with both 300-400 receiving and passing yards should be expected considering his unique ability to create plays.
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are clearly the primary options out of the backfield but with Patterson's explosive ability, the Atlanta offense should be expected to have two of the three players on the field consistently.