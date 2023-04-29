3 Things that drafting Bijan Robinson changes for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Tyler Allgeier will again start the season in a secondary role
The emergence of Allgeier was arguably the best story of the 2022 season for the Atlanta Falcons. Following a slow start Allgeier slowly took over the Atlanta backfield finishing with over 1,000 rushing yards and reason to believe Atlanta would simply add a depth option at the position with Allgeier and Patterson being great options.
instead, the Falcons went out and added arguably the best running back on the board or in the trade or free-agent markets. Bijan Robinson wasn't drafted 8th overall to sit behind Allgeier as the second option. Despite Tyler doing everything he needed to win the starting job the Falcons replaced the second-year running back with what inarguably appears to be an upgrade.
It is a tough decision but one that makes sense considering the offense that Arthur Smith wants to run and the short shelf life of the position. Having three options to share the load and keep Atlanta's rushing attack healthy and fresh deep into the season is a sensical plan though one that hurts Allgeier who was very deserving of keeping the starting role heading into the 2023 season.