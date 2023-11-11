3 Things that must happen if the Atlanta Falcons lose to Kyler Murray
By Nick Halden
1. Start Desmond Ridder
If Taylor Heinicke doesn't win this week's "must-win" game a week after the Atlanta Falcons lost to the injury riddled Vikings the decision is clear. Arthur Smith has said that the decision will be made during the bye week but in truth Taylor's game determines what happens. If the Falcons win this is going to be Taylor's job going forward for a team desperate to make a playoff push.
If, however, Kyler Murray leads the Cardinals to a win in his return, Desmond Ridder should be the starter moving forward. The only reason you are starting Heinicke is to eliminate the mistakes of a young quarterback and get the veteran leadership. If that isn't resulting in wins the only choice is to attempt to continue to develop Desmond Ridder.
Even if that results in ugly football for the offense it is the right decision. Heinicke isn't a long-term answer for this team and it doesn't appear Desmond is either. But with Ridder at the helm, you at least are able to sell the idea of developing a young quarterback. If Heinicke isn't winning games there is no other choice for this Arthur Smith-led team.