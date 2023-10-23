3 Things the Atlanta Facons learned about Desmond Ridder in Tampa
By Nick Halden
2. Key turnovers continue to derail Ridder
Let's be fair to the Atlanta Falcons and Desmond Ridder when looking at Ridder's fumbles and what caused all three. They were painful in that fact that both came when the Falcons were set up to score and at the very least get an easy kick from Koo.
The first fumble that cost the Atlanta Falcons isn't entirely on Desmond. The offensive line has to give the Atlanta receivers long enough to get into the endzone without any timeouts the Falcons couldn't throw the ball short at the end of the half. Ridder didn't see the rusher coming and the only blame that can be placed on the quarterback is if you believe the ball should have been thrown away.
Atlanta's second costly fumble wasn't a good snap and put the Atlanta quarterback in a bad position but in that situation, Ridder has to be better. You have to be able to handle even that poor snap in a key situation. Even if Ridder finds a way to avoid one of these fumbles the Falcons are up at least six points at the absolute worst.
Ridder's third fumble there is no defense in that situation you have fumbled three times if you're going to carry the ball in the wrong arm wrap it up and you score.