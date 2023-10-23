3 Things the Atlanta Facons learned about Desmond Ridder in Tampa
By Nick Halden
3. Ridder proves clutch despite mistakes
It was a tie game with just over 40 seconds left and two timeouts for the Atlanta Falcons. Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta offense easily should have been over twenty points and have a large lead with all the chance they had deep inside Tampa's territory.
Give the Bucs credit for taking advantage but the majority of Atlanta's mistakes were self-inflicted. Ridder proved yet again his ability to bounce back, however, on the final drive fitting the ball into a tight window to Kyle Pitts.
Pitts took off down the sideline and gave Atlanta the chance to kick what would be the game-winner. Pitts deserves a lot of credit for the run after the catch but for Ridder, it was yet another example of the quarterback picking himself up after a poor game.
The turnovers have to stop they simply aren't acceptable but watching Desmond each of the last three weeks the production and improvement are there. It is no longer a question of whether or not the Falcons quarterback can produce but whether can he produce and cut down on costly turnovers.