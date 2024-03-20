3 Things the Atlanta Falcons could learn from the Braves
By Nick Halden
1. Locking up their young talent early on
The contract structure is very different for the Atlanta Falcons with the salary cap. However, the lesson remains from the Braves and how they have won so consistently for the last half decade. If a star went beyond their comfort zone they quickly pivoted away. Look at how they handled the situations with Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson.
Two championship players that the team was able to quickly pivot from and find replacements. This is due to having the bulk of their roster locked up on flexible deals. The Falcons can learn from this in how they manage their young stars moving forward.
While the Braves have the advantage of the lack of a salary cap the Falcons can still emulate this locking up players like Drake London and Kyle Pitts before they are given all of the control ready to hit the open market.
For the Braves, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley, and Matt Olsen all serve as clear examples of this. They have a GM who isn't afraid to think outside the box and take risks at for a team-friendly price. The Braves are willing to spend but they do so carefully and wisely.