3 Things the Atlanta Falcons could learn from the Braves
By Nick Halden
2. Pushing your chips to the center of the table... safely
When the Braves were a team on the verge of contention in the 2021 season they lost arguably their best player and had every reason to fold. Instead their GM went out and added not just one outfield but three. The team traded for Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler, and Joc Pederson despite knowing they were not going to replace the talent of the player they lost.
There is an argument to be made that the Braves don't win it all without the contributions of each of those three players. Joc's production wasn't the only thing he brought to the team with a memorable line becoming the mantra of this team.
What the Falcons can learn here is the value of not being complacent while also being smart with your assets. The Braves GM pushed his chips to the center of the table without spending his whole future or risking changing Atlanta's future.
If the Falcons are in a similar position as they were last season don't be afraid to go out and make the move. Perhaps if the Falcons went out and signed Joe Flacco the season plays out differently.