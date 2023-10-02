3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Desmond Ridder in London
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder is a turnover prone player
While Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons might have come into this game with only one interception the stats didn't tell the full story. Both against the Lions and the Packers Desmond Ridder often stared down defenders and would force the ball in after the defense had caught up to the play.
Once against the Lions and twice against the Packers Ridder threw a pass that hit defenders right in the hands and should have been picked off. Today Ridder's luck changed with Desmond throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble to end the game.
Ridder's first interception was returned for a touchdown and completely tilted this game. It never felt close for an offense that couldn't do anything other than hand the ball to Bijan Robinson and hope magic happened. Part of the fit for Ridder in Atlanta was the ability to protect the ball and a lack of turnovers. This has proven not to be the case for a player that cannot get out of his own way making the obvious mistakes that hurt this team and pushed the game out of reach for a Jaguars offense that only needed 13 points to easily put the game away.