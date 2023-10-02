3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Desmond Ridder in London
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond's job wasn't in any danger
Despite how Ridder played in the first half Arthur Smith made it clear after the half that there was zero conversation of making a quarterback change. This seems problematic for a head coach whose biggest issue thus far has been sticking with failing players for far too long.
Perhaps the decision to stick with Mariota was due to what we are now seeing from Ridder. However, giving the rookie an earlier chance would have let us know that Desmond was a player and could have allowed the team to make a move at the position. With above-average quarterback play this Atlanta team is easily 3-1 and perhaps makes the Lions game a bit closer.
Arthur Smith has to be willing to make the tough decisions we have seen Smith stick with Franks or Jalen Mayfield despite how poorly they had played. Smith should have at the very least had a conversation about making a position change and giving his team a chance to turn the tide. Perhaps the most concerning aspect of this game from Ridder aside from the obvious mistakes was an interaction with Mack Hollins on the sideline that looked less than friendly.