3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Desmond Ridder in week 6
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder has a surprising ability to stretch the field
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons might have failed to connect on their early deep shots but one factor stood out for Desmond Ridder. Early in the season the few deep shots we saw from Ridder were often underthrown or thrown into the sideline. Ridder didn't seem to have the time or ability to stretch the ball down the field.
Desmond proved this narrative wrong on Sunday even if the shots didn't hit as often as the Falcons would have liked. The one throw that stood out was a deep pass to Van Jefferson that was just over the receiver's outstretched arms. While that is a pass you would like to see Desmond hit the ability to get the ball that deep and put it over the top of Van was impressive.
It was a timing issue for a new quarterback and receiver, not the perceived talent problem the Falcons seemed to have when attempting to push the ball down the field. Ridder flashed an ability on Sunday that is going to demand respect once the Atlanta offense is fully clicking and their few deep threats are being utilized properly. Even on a missed play, it was a great sign for Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons.