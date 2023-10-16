3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Desmond Ridder in week 6
By Nick Halden
2. The run game isn't taking the pressure off the Atlanta quarterback
What has happened to the Atlanta Falcons rushing attack? It was often the only way the Falcons moved the ball last season with Marcus Mariota at quarterback and unable to pass the ball consistently whatsoever. The thought with putting Ridder in this season is with a capable passer the Atlanta rushing attack would be unstoppable.
That has been far from the case with the holes simply not being there and the backs unable to find any open space. The backs are getting hit before they have a chance to get going and all the pressure is squarely on Desmond Ridder to move the ball.
This in part goes back to our first point that teams are sitting down on Atlanta forcing them to push the ball down the field being ready to get up the field in run support. Last week against the Texans the Falcons had an answer while the lack of balance early on in this game hurt Ridder and a team that badly needed to get rolling early on.