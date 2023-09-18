3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Desmond Ridder in week two
By Nick Halden
1. Ridder gave Green Bay consistent chances to create turnovers
Give Ridder his credit for leading the Atlanta Falcons to a huge 4th quarter comeback win but don't forget the struggles that happened before. Ridder should have thrown three interceptions in this game despite only finishing the game with one.
Desmond threw an early ugly interception you can somewhat blame on the pass protection but there is no excuse for the other two throws. One was on a key 4th down that was targeting Green Bay's best corner who was simply sitting down on the route and daring Desmond Ridder to throw the ball his way. Ridder obliged and should have suffered a pick-six that would have changed this game.
A very similar play happened with a Packers linebacker sitting on a route and Ridder threw the ball right to him. The point here is that Ridder's early reputation for protecting the football is very much in peril after the poor decisions the young quarterback made in this game.
Desmond deserves credit for the plays he did make but when Atlanta's defense badly needed a break halfway through this game the decision making and consistency weren't there for the Falcons quarterback.