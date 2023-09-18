3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Desmond Ridder in week two
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond delivered when it mattered most
So many of these drives Atlanta Falcons fans have had Matt Ryan and Julio Jones to count on over the last decade. It became reliable that the Falcons would find a way to put a drive together and give their team a chance. Desmond Ridder started out the 2023 season with two drives that would have made Matt Ryan proud.
Yes, the deep throw to Mack Hollins wasn't perfect and the run game fueled the Falcons' comeback but when Atlanta needed him most their quarterback delivered. Ridder made a number of big-time throws in this game with Arthur Smith giving him the full playbook and allowing Atlanta fans to see both the potential and the concerns.
Ridder is clearly inexperienced and going to continue to make mistakes but it is extremely noteworthy that when it mattered most the Atlanta quarterback delivered including converting more than one 3rd down.
If you're the Falcons there is a lot for Ridder to improve but nothing in this game changes how those in the building feel about their quarterback. If anything these drives serve as confirmation that the Falcons have the right leader and a quarterback that is only going to get better each week.