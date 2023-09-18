3 Things the Atlanta Falcons learned about Desmond Ridder in week two
By Nick Halden
3. Ridder opened up the offense using his legs to create space
Desmond isn't an elite rusher but he is more than capable and this was the most we've seen the quarterback consistently take off in a game. Whether it was a clutch score or taking what the defense gave him sliding for a first down Ridder being on the move opened up this offense.
It helped the pass protection and clearly helped create more than one play both in the passing game and with misdirection in the rushing attack. To run this offense at a high level this needs to continue to be a large part of Desmond's game moving forward.
While the quarterback is a pass-first player he clearly settled into this game after he created with his feet looking more comfortable and confident. Arthur Smith had plenty of designed runs for Marcus Mariota last season and while we don't need the same volume with Ridder the consistent threat is enough to help open up this offense.
Desmond finished the game with 39 rushing yards and a score to go along with 237 passing yards. There is plenty for Desmond to clean up but the lasting impression of this game is a young quarterback who made in-game adjustments showing improvement and leading Atlanta to their first 2-0 start in half a decade.