3 things the Atlanta Falcons must change to beat the Jaguars in week 4
After the first clunker of the year by the Atlanta Falcons, there are three things that need to change for a week four win in London
3. The Atlanta Falcons must get better field position
The Detroit Lions killed the Atlanta Falcons in the field position game. While the Falcons were able to consistently stop the Lions' offense in the second half, the Lions punter decided to turn into Ray Guy and boot the ball a mile high and a mile down the field.
So, if the punter is on his game then you need to make things happen. The Falcons had some success last year blocking punts, they should pull out some tricks and try to get to the ball before Logan Cooke's foot does.
If that doesn't work, then get some punt return yards. Clearly, the loss of Avery Williams has been huge but Mike Hughes needs to step up and get verticle.
The other option is just to force turnovers on defense. Travis Etienne has had fumble issues in the past and Trevor Lawrence has fumbled three times this season, so go after the ball and give your offense a short field.
The Atlanta Falcons just cannot lose the field position battle like they did on Sunday and expect to win.