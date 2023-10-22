3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must do to upset Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons cannot afford multiple turnovers from Desmond Ridder
When looking at turnover-worthy plays this season the Atlanta Falcons quarterback is fighting for the top spot consistently putting the ball in harm's way. The one exception this season was in the game against Houston when Desmond played a complete game showing what his ceiling could be.
This game was followed up with a rough game against Washington with Desmond throwing three interceptions. Ridder can be fully blamed for two of the decisions he made last Sunday and clearly is going to need to improve this week against the Bucs.
The Falcons are going to be in a one-score divisional game that is for the inside track for the division. Atlanta simply cannot afford for Ridder to make the mistakes he did last week or the game will quickly be over and the frustration with Desmond has grown.
If there is one thing that has been consistent for Desmond it is his ability to bounce back both in the Green Bay game and against Houston after his worst moments Ridder found a way to put it together. That is the Desmond that Arthur Smith and this offense needs to show up.