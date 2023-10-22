3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must do to upset Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
2. Get Cordarrelle Patterson and Bijan Robinson more involved
All off-season we listened to the Atlanta Falcons' idea of position free football when it comes to playmakers. Arthur Smith views his backs, receivers, and tight ends as interchangeable weapons for Desmond. Or at least that was the idea heading into the season an idea that hasn't played out as expected.
Tyler Allgeier hasn't played as well as expected with teams completely focused on the run, however, there are still ways to get Robinson and Patterson the ball. Both players are your best bets at big plays and are great receivers, use screens and simplistic routes to get the ball in their hands and have both players more involved.
Unless the injury he suffered early this season slowed Patterson it has been a mistake not to have the veteran more involved in a struggling offense. Both of the last two seasons the offense was at their best when Patterson was on the field and creating mismatches.
Why Arthur Smith hasn't returned to that is Patterson is healthy is a mystery. Atlanta's offense should get Patterson and Robinson early touches even if the run game is still struggling.