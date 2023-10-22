3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must do to upset Tampa Bay
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta defense must continue last week's pressure
Atlanta's defense has done a much better job of creating pressure on the quarterback all season even if it didn't translate into production. However, against Sam Howell that changed with the defense consistently getting to the Washington quarterback.
A part of this was Sam holding the ball far too long because of great play in the secondary. Atlanta needs to make Baker feel uncomfortable early and not allow the talented Tampa receivers time. Mayfield can be a great quarterback if he settles in early but if you knock him off his spot and out of the early plan for the offense Mayfield begins to press and make mistakes.
We watched this when he was at his best with the Browns and it has carried over with the Bucs despite how well he has played overall. Atlanta needs early pressure on Baker to set the tone for this game and now allow.