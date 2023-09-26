3 Things the Atlanta Falcons must fix ahead of matchup in London
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons pass protection
To say that the Atlanta Falcons pass protection was ugly this past Sunday would be a vast understatement. This doesn't take away the mistakes or easy throws that Desmond missed on, however, it does explain why the quarterback was rattled and continued to struggle on the road on Sunday.
If the Falcons are going to go into London and beat the Jaguars or even stay in this game the pass protection has to greatly improve. This is arguably the best quarterback and unit that the Falcons will take on this season if the pass protection plays to the same level as last week this is going to turn into a blowout quickly and a get-right game for Trevor Lawrence and the offense.
Desmond Ridder isn't doing his job well but the offensive line is making it close to impossible and has to prove they can block enough for the Jaguars to play anything other than the run. If you're Jacksonville going into this game you watched the tape against the Lions pack the defensive box and force Ridder and the offense to hit a big play or two before you give the team any level of respect. This pass protection will continue to face this mentality until they prove capable of giving Ridder time to make them pay.